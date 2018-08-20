

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Construction officially begins today on Amazon’s new fulfillment centre in Orléans.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Jim Watson will be joined by officials from Amazon to officially break ground on the facility at Boundary Road and Highway 417.

The one million square foot facility will include 1,000 parking spaces and nearly 100 truck loading bays.

The facility will pick, package and ship large items like household décor, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

It’s expected to create more than 600 full-time jobs with benefits. Amazon says full-time employees will receive “competitive hourly wages”, and medical, vision and dental coverage.

This is Amazon’s fifth fulfillment centre in Ontario. Amazon currently employs more than 2,000 full-time associates at its facilities in Brampton, Mississauga and Milton.