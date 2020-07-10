OTTAWA -- There was a special delivery Friday to help the city’s most vulnerable; more than 140,000 masks were delivered to a downtown city facility.

In a partnership between the United Way, the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health, the volunteer organization Conquer COVID-19 dropped off four skids of personal protective equipment.

Along with the masks, 1,750 face shields were provided and almost 1,400 units of hand sanitizer, all intended for those in need.

Conquer COVID-19 has helped supply hundreds of thousands of donated masks and other PPE across the province since the pandemic started.

“Everybody in our community needs protection,” said United Way Vice-President Mark Taylor. “That looks different for different groups of people, so today this was an allotment of equipment of PPE for people who either don’t have access to wash a cloth mask or are in need for a variety of reasons of being street affected.”

The city of Ottawa is also asking people to donate reusable cloth masks. If you have some to donate you can contact the city by email at donations@ottawa.ca.