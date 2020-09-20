Advertisement
Horse trailer flips on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont., horses treated for cuts
Published Sunday, September 20, 2020 4:17PM EDT
Two horses suffered minor cuts after a horse trailer flipped on Hwy. 401 at Kingston on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
KINGSTON -- Two horses were treated for minor cuts after a horse trailer flipped on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 38 Sunday afternoon.
In a message on Twitter, the OPP said "horse trailer flipped. No human injuries and thankfully only minor cuts for the horses."
The horses were safely escorted off the highway.
The OPP continues to investigate the incident.