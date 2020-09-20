KINGSTON -- Two horses were treated for minor cuts after a horse trailer flipped on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 38 Sunday afternoon.

In a message on Twitter, the OPP said "horse trailer flipped. No human injuries and thankfully only minor cuts for the horses."

#Hwy401 WB has 2 lanes blocked at #Hwy38 at #Kingston. Horse trailer flipped. No human injuries and thankfully only minor cuts for the horses. Horses safely escorted off to 38 and awaiting tow. #FrontenacOPP and @KingstonPolice on scene. Investigation continues. @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd pic.twitter.com/MaRRymJ2zZ — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 20, 2020

The horses were safely escorted off the highway.

The OPP continues to investigate the incident.