PEMBROKE -- A community contact connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Fellowes High School in Pembroke has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit provided an update Saturday evening on the COVID-19 outbreak that closed the high school last Wednesday. Four staff members and a student at the school have tested positive for the virus.

The health unit says a community contact connected to the outbreak has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is not a student or staff member at Fellowes High School, but has been identified through contact tracing," said the health unit in a statement.

"They have been isolating since being identified as a high-risk contact."

The Renfrew Country and District Health Unit says there have been no additional positive COVID-19 cases among students or staff at the school.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman told CTV News Ottawa on Friday that he will know more information on Monday about when the school may reopen.

Fellowes High School in Pembroke was the first school in Ontario forced to close due to COVID-19 cases.