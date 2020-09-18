OTTAWA -- A student at Fellowes High School in Pembroke, Ont. has tested positive for COVID-19, the fifth case of novel coronavirus at the school.

The Renfrew Country and District Health Unit closed the high school on Wednesday until further notice after three staff members initially tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Friday morning, the health unit said it received notification of a positive COVID-19 test for a student. This is the first student to test positive for the virus.

"This individual is part of the initial small cohort of students identified at risk and now brings the total number of cases at Fellowes High School to five; one student and four staff members," said the health unit.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman told CTV Morning Live on Thursday that 140 staff members and students at the school were going to be tested for COVID-19. Ninety-eight individuals were tested on Thursday, with another pop-up testing clinic for staff and students scheduled for Friday.

The health unit said on Friday that it has received negative test results for all but one other staff member and one other student in the original class that was exposed to the staff cases.