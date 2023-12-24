Collision causes delays on Highway 401 westbound near Kingston on Christmas Eve
A collision closed a section of the busy Highway 401 just west of Kingston, Ont. the day before Christmas.
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) reported a crash near the Odessa ONRoute Sunday afternoon that shut down all westbound lanes on the highway. Eastbound lanes remained open.
The collision was reported clear just before 2:45 p.m., but MTO's website showed significant delays in that section of the highway for more than three kilometres east of the ONRoute.
OPP say it was a two-vehicle crash and the investigation is ongoing. No one was seriously hurt.
Nearby traffic cameras showed foggy conditions on the highway Sunday afternoon.
Drivers heading west on Highway 401 from eastern Ontario can detour at Gardiners Road in Kingston onto Highway 2 at Princess Street and returning to the 401 at Sharpe Road west of Odessa. According to the MTO, traffic was moving well on other parts of the 401 Sunday.
