A popular Christmas trail is open again this year near Brockville, giving families a chance to get some fresh air and enjoy the Christmas displays with thousands of lights.

After taking a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 1.5-kilometre trail is ready to be enjoyed on Hallecks Road west of the city.

"We're fully opened. We weren't going to open, then the beginning of November we got the go-ahead from the local health unit," said Darlene Clow.

The lit up trail through the woods is like walking through a winter village, full of Christmas scenes including Santa's Post Office, a toy shop, an elf lodge and a fire department to name a few.

The family set everything up in just five weeks.

"Normally we should have been doing it a month or two before that to get all of lighting up and what not and we're lucky we've got family," said Darlene.

"I'm retired now so that gave us, my wife said, I have more time now too and we feel really good. It's a good thing for families to do this time of year," added her husband Rob Clow.

Halfway through the walk there is a bonfire and hot chocolate station, for guests to take a break and warm up.

Even the jolly old elf himself made an appearance, speaking with children

The Clow's estimate there are more than 150,000 lights scattered throughout the trail, and the light show on the barn has returned this year.

The popular attraction was the only part the family lit up in 2020.

"If people can't walk the trail, we have a parking area behind me that they can watch the light show at no cost," said Rob. "It's a 15-minute light show to music."

"We put it on the back of the barn and it's totally different," said Darlene. "Our children are narrating, they are actually telling you about the trail at the beginning, and it's all done by our son Parker and we kept it at the back to get people off the road."

On Friday evening, families coming from across the region to have a peek.

"It was so fun, we had a blast," said the Ilgazli family from Athens.

"I recommend everybody make their way here. It's a great place to visit."

"It is beautiful actually, I love it!" said the Simpson family from Algonquin. "It's fun, a nice walk. You don't have to speed through it."

The trail is open until Dec. 28 and costs $10 for adults and $5 for children over 3. Tickets can be purchased online or at the site.

"We're trying to keep it family affordable so that's what we came up with," said Darlene.

It takes around 45 minutes to walk the loop; the Clow family glad to hear all the positive feedback for their hard work.

"I just want to thank everybody for coming out for enjoying it. We hope you bring your family, it's a family event. Just come out and have fun," Darlene said.

"Just to see families get out of their house this time of year and be with themselves and be with other people to have a fairly cheap night, make some memories," Rob said.

