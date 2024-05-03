Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Gatineau

As a precautionary measure, the City of Gatineau has issued a boil water advisory for homes in the La Blanche area.

The city says on its website the advisory has been issued for nearly 300 homes.

While the advisory is in place as a precautionary measure in case of a break in the water system, the city says it will remain in effect until it is safe to life it.

Residents who might be affected are asked to boil the water for at least one minute before using it.

More information is available on the city’s website.