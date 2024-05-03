Here’s how nice it feels in Ottawa this Friday

The weather is nice in the capital this Friday with warm temperatures and no rain. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 19 C and a mix of sun and clouds today. At night, the capital will have a low of 13 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The rain will be back this weekend. On Saturday, a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C are in the forecast.

A low of 10 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for Saturday night.

It’s going to be cloudy on Sunday with a high of 16 C. At night, a low of 10 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast.

The weather agency is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

"Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency says.

"Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond