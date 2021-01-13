OTTAWA -- It's shaping up to be another mild, cloudy winter day in Ottawa, as the warmer-than-usual winter continues.

Wednesday will feature a high of 0 C, according to Environment Canada, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle.

Overnight, the low will only drop to -2 C, with Thursday's temperature reaching 2 C. There is also a risk of freezing drizzle on Thursday.

On Friday, the high will be 2 C and cloudy.

Expect some precipitation over the weekend. Saturday will be 2 C with flurries or rain showers.

Things will start to cool down on Sunday, with a high of -3 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries.