KINGSTON, ON. -- The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addingtong Public Health unit is telling all clients of Georgia Nail in Amherstview, Ont. that they must be tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14 days.

In a new order issued Thursday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said anyone who visited the salon at 4499 Bath Rd. between June 12 to June 25 is "required to get tested and to self-isolate for 14 days after last exposure regardless of test results."

Clients are asked to continue to monitor for symptoms and, if they develop symptoms, to get re-tested.

Anyone who breaks self-isolation orders is subject to a fine of up to $5,000 per day.

"The well-being of Georgia Nail customers and employees is our top priority along with ensuring adherence to proper sanitization and cleaning," said Dr. Moore. "Since Tuesday, we have identified additional positive COVID-19 cases at Georgia Nail Salon. This is why we are re-issuing this communication and modifying the self-isolation requirements."

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Kingston's Leon’s Centre is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This comes after an outbreak of more than 30 cases linked to Binh's Nails and Spa in Kingston. Binh's, Georgia Nail, and a third salon, Kingdom Nails and Spa, are all closed after employees, clients, and close contacts tested positive last week.

A family member of Binh's Nails and Spa employee is now in hospital.

In an update, Dr. Moore said there were three new cases of COVID-19 detected in the KFL&A region Thursday. One is linked to the Binh's outbreak, in a second worker at Georgia Nail.

The other two new cases are independent of the Binh's outbreak, Dr. Moore said. One was in a traveler who had just returned from Europe, who is self-isolating. The other case involved someone who had visitors from Toronto.

Dr. Moore said 700 tests were administered on Canada Day.

There are 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the KFLAPH area.

With files from CTV Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson.