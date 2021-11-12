OTTAWA -- As organizers finalize plans for a Santa Claus parade in Ottawa this holiday season, you are invited to drop off new unwrapped toys at fire stations.

The Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association announced plans are underway for a “Help Santa Toy Parade of Lights” in early December. Organizers are in the process of acquiring permits from the city of Ottawa, and hope to hold an event next month.

Donations in the form of new unwrapped toys will be accepted at all fire stations across Ottawa.

"We would prefer to receive the toy(s) in a clear plastic bag," said the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association in a statement.

"It should be noted that rural fire stations are not staffed and will only be able to take donations on training nights."

Here is a look at training nights at rural fire stations in Ottawa:

Mondays 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Stations 61, 62, 81, 82, 83, 71, 72, 73

Wednesdays 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Stations 63, 64, 66, 84, 91, 92, 93, 94

The Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association has also set up an online donation page to accept financial donations to purchase toys. You can find the page at www.toyparade.ca.

The Help Santa Toy Parade and the Orleans Parade of Lights supports Toy Mountain, which provides toys to families to ensure that all children can open a gift on Christmas morning.

Organizers say the Help Santa Toy Parade and the Orleans Parade of Lights events in their usual annual form will be cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic