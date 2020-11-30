OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two men accused of robbing a bank in Nepean.

Police say the robbery took place at a bank in the 1600-block of Merivale Rd., near Meadowlands Drive, on Nov. 20, 2020.

The two male suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police allege.

The first suspect is described as an Indigenous man, between 30-40 years old who was wearing a dark baseball hat, a green jacket and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his thirties who was wearing a black tuque, a dark sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.