KINGSTON -- There were no new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday by Kingston's health unit, still that didn’t stop many from lining up in their cars at the temporary COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of new coronavirus cases in the city remained at 30, which have been directly linked to an outbreak at Binh's Nails and Spa salon. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 includes six employees at Binh's and several clients.

On Tuesday, officials announced new cases had been directly linked to the Amherstview Golf Club. As well as two nail salons, Kingdom Nail, in Kingston; and Georgia Nail salon in Amherstview, Ont.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health set up the temporary drive-thru assessment centre at St. Lawrence College on July 1 to meet the demand created by the recent outbreak, and growing numbers.

Many visitors to the assessment centre told CTV News Ottawa the line stretched north up to Bath Road.

When Scott McLeod arrived just before the assessment centre opened at 9 a.m., he said he found the line of cars stretching down Pourtsmouth Avenue for about two kilometres.

“I’ve been in line now for about three hours,” he explained. “People have been fairly patient; only one person I guess tried to cut in line and then drove away. I expected a big line. You just have to do your part.”

“It’s probably the only place you can have a big gathering on Canada Day,” laughed McLeod.

Art Bartlett said he had been waiting for three hours as well, the line beginning at Bath Road.

“We thought we came early at ten (minutes) to 9(a.m.),” he said. “But obviously, it’s not that early.”

The temporary assessment centre closed at noon on Wednesday, taking its last patients at about 1 p.m.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at the Leon’s Centre will return to its regular hours from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Thursday.