

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





CityFolk has unveiled the line-up for the 25th anniversary of the festival.

The 2018 edition at Lansdowne Park September 12-16 will feature David Byrne, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Take Me To Church Singer Hozier and Steve Earle & The Dukes.

Other acts include Janis Ian, Belle and Sebestian, Kaleo, Humble Pie, William Prince, Ben Caplan, Terra Lightfoot, Skydiggers and MonkeyJunk. More artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.

In a statement, CityFolk executive director Mark Monahan said “several of the acts we were able to book, such as David Byrne, have been on our wish list for quite a few years."

CityFolk says it will mark the 25th anniversary of its original incarnation – the Ottawa Folk Festival – by showcasing classic photos and memorabilia from previous festivals.

A special, limited pre-sale offer with discounted prices starts Thursday at 10 a.m. The regular on-sale begins at 12 p.m. on Friday.