OTTAWA -- All City of Ottawa recreation and cultural facilities are now closed for the next three weeks in a bid to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Mayor Jim Watson announced on Friday all City-managed facilities and all Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed from Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5.

Here is a look at city facilities:

All recreation and cultural facilities are closed, including recreation complexes, community centers, arenas, swimming pools, theatres and museums.

City programs, including March Break and fitness classes, are cancelled

Performances at the Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres are cancelled. Tickets will be refunded automatically

Ottawa City Hall and Client Service Centres will remain open.

The City of Ottawa says it has increased cleaning and sanitizing processes in facilities.

Ottawa Public Library

All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed until Monday, April 6.

The Bookmobile stops and homebound delivery services are also closed.

Skating

The Sens Rink of Dreams and the refrigerated rinks at Lansdowne Park, Ben Franklin Place and Jim Tubman Chevolet Sens Rink will remain open.

Hard Rock Ottawa

The Hard Rock Ottawa casino in Ottawa is now closed until further notice.

Malls reduce hours

Several Ottawa malls have reduced hours.

The Rideau Centre will be open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place d’Orleans will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several businesses are closing, including Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Lululemon stores and Apple stores.

Museums closed due to COVID-19

All national museums in the national capital region are closed until further notice.

The following museums are closed:

Canadian Museum of History

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian Museum of Nature

The National Gallery of Canada

Canada Science and Technology Museum

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

The Diefenbunker

The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum is closed until further notice.

Ottawa Art Gallery

The Ottawa Art Gallery is closed until Sunday, April 5.

The closure includes Jackson Cafe and Restaurant, the OAG shop and Galerie Annexe. All events and rentals will also be cancelled and/or rescheduled to a later date.