KINGSTON, ONT. -- The City of Kingston has issued an emergency order, effective Friday, to enforce physical distancing of two metres in city parks.

In a news release from the city, Mayor Bryan Paterson said the order comes after several cases of people not respecting distancing recommendations.

“Recurring situations in City Parks where individuals are not practicing physical distancing present an increased risk of COVID-19 community transmission,” Paterson said. “This is an important step to ensure that health regulations and recommendations are being followed for the community’s wellbeing.”

Under the order, individuals must maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from all other people while in a city park, with some exceptions.

The order also means the Gord Downie Pier at Breakwater Park and adjacent areas will only be open to the public specifically from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mon.-Sun.

Breaking the rules could lead to a fine of up to $500.

The physical distancing requirements in city parks do not apply to:

children under 16, who are with their parents

individuals who are members of the same household

situations where physical distancing may not be possible for the purposes of using a public restroom

situations where physical distancing is not possible due to health and safety requirements

The order applies to all of Kingston’s city-owned and administered parks and includes playing fields, play structures, and community recreation and leisure facilities. Residents will still be able to walk through and use portions of any park that are not otherwise closed, and they can still use amenities like fields and play structures.

Signs will be posted in all relevant areas where the order is in effect.