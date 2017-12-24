

CTV Ottawa





Living Waters Christian Assembly was able to hold their Christmas Eve service, even after a devastating fire destroyed their church.

Rev. Syd Curry says he has been overwhelmed with the support from the community. “A firefighter that was there said, this church went down fighting, and that is so indicative of who we are. We will fight the fight,” he says.

On Thursday, the fire started just before 4 p.m. at the Living Waters Assembly on 105 Slack Road. Within hours, the church was gone.

Woodvale was one of the many churches of all denominations that offered space on Sunday in their church to Living Waters parishioners.

Mark Scarr is the lead pastor at Woodvale. “It’s important at all times. Not just at Christmas, I think the fact this happened to them at Christmas is so sad and so hard. And we just want to be people that are generous at all times. We are family.”

Members at Living Waters say they are thankful for the welcome. “It’s a blessing and for somebody to open their doors to us in a time like this, it means the world to us,” says Kelsey Marrazzo.

“You have to meet with your family you have to have that family; you have to have that love,” says Andrea Vermette. She has been a member of the assembly for 15 years.

Ottawa Fire says it still is not clear what caused the fire. The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.