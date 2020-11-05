OTTAWA -- You are invited to take part in the unofficial kick-off to the holiday season in Ottawa from the comfort of your own home.

The annual Christmas Cheer breakfast will be held virtually on Friday, Dec. 4.

"While not meeting together over breakfast, the event will still be the kick-off to the holidays," said Christmas Cheer Ottawa on its website.

"Join us for our virtual event – one hour of cheer including local celebrities, song, entertainment, comedy and more!"

Christmas Cheer will use the event to bring the community together and contribute to various local charitable organizations.

You can purchase a single ticket or a 10-person table to support Christmas Cheer.

Proceeds from the Christmas Cheer Breakfast support 21 local charities, including the Caring and Sharing Exchange, Operation Come Home, Kanata Food Cupboard, Shepherds of Good Hope Foundation, the Ottawa Mission and the Ottawa Food Bank.

For more information about the Christmas Cheer Breakfast, visit www.christmascheerottawa.com