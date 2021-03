OTTAWA -- Ecole elementaire catholique Jonathan Pitre in Riverside South is closed for in-person learning due to COVID-19.

The Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est reports the school on Ralph Hennessy Avenue is closed following five cases of COVID-19 involving staff and students.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at ecole Jonathan Pitre this weekend. The health unit reported one student and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ecole elementaire catholique Jonathan Pitre is the first Ottawa school forced to close for in-person learning since classes resumed on February 1.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at eight Ottawa schools.

École élémentaire catholique Jonathan Pitre

École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais

École secondaire publique Gisele-Lalonde

École élémentaire publique Julie-Payette

Gloucester High School

Holy Spirit elementary school

Ottawa Torah Institute

Steve MacLean Public School

The CECCE reports École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais is partially closed due to COVID-19. Six classes are in isolation due to COVID-19 cases.

Three classes are in isolation at Franco-Ouest secondary school due to COVID-19, but Ottawa Public Health has not declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.