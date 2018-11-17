Chinatown fire leaves 10 without a home
Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on Christie Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018. (Courtesy: Scott Stillborn of Ottawa Fire Services)
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, November 17, 2018 7:28PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 17, 2018 7:29PM EST
A frenzy of emergency vehicles could be seen responding to a fire on Chinatown’s Christie Street at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
Bright flames and smoke filled the air as 9-1-1 calls were being made by concerned onlookers.
Firefighters describe the building as a two-storey residential home. Police say, due to the blaze, 10 people are now forced to look for somewhere else to live.
Paramedics treated one person; however, no further details on injuries at this time.
Traffic in the area was impacted by blocked roads and lane reductions as the fire was being brought under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.