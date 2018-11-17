

CTV Ottawa





A frenzy of emergency vehicles could be seen responding to a fire on Chinatown’s Christie Street at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Bright flames and smoke filled the air as 9-1-1 calls were being made by concerned onlookers.

Firefighters describe the building as a two-storey residential home. Police say, due to the blaze, 10 people are now forced to look for somewhere else to live.

Paramedics treated one person; however, no further details on injuries at this time.

Traffic in the area was impacted by blocked roads and lane reductions as the fire was being brought under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.