Child care centres for health care and frontline staff during COVID-19 pandemic
OTTAWA -- The Ontario Government is allowing select child care centres to open during the COVID-19 pandemic for health care and other frontline staff.
The Ontario Government says the criteria for a child care centre to open include must be an existing child care centre, must not allow visitors to enter the centre and must have a plan in place in the event that a child, parent or staff member at the site is exposed to COVID-19.
Here’s a look at the facilities open in eastern Ontario.
Ottawa
No child care centres are currently open for health care and frontline staff
Cornwall
City of Cornwall Home Child Care Agency – various
United County of Leeds & Grenville
K.A.F.R.C – South Branch Infant / Toddler Program
Kemptville Area Family Resource Centre on Concession Road in Kemptville