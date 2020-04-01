OTTAWA -- The Ontario Government is allowing select child care centres to open during the COVID-19 pandemic for health care and other frontline staff.

The Ontario Government says the criteria for a child care centre to open include must be an existing child care centre, must not allow visitors to enter the centre and must have a plan in place in the event that a child, parent or staff member at the site is exposed to COVID-19.

Here’s a look at the facilities open in eastern Ontario.

Ottawa

No child care centres are currently open for health care and frontline staff

Cornwall

City of Cornwall Home Child Care Agency – various

United County of Leeds & Grenville

K.A.F.R.C – South Branch Infant / Toddler Program

Kemptville Area Family Resource Centre on Concession Road in Kemptville