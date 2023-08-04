Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River

The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new linking connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced the new multi-use pathway on the Prince of Wales Bridge will open to the public on Friday.

"It's an interprovincial link; it goes all the way to Gatineau," Sutcliffe said in a statement.

"We've been working on this for a long time. It's a former rail bridge, of course, and it will connect the Trillium Bridge to Gatineau. Your chance to use this new recreational bridge will start today."

Sutcliffe said an official opening ceremony be held in September.

Construction on the bridge has been delayed due to labour shortages and supply chain issues.

The $22.6 million project included construction of a new timber deck on top of the existing rail track ties, installation of steel cable railing system, new lighting through the pathway corridor and new park benches.

The federal government committed $8.6 million to the project.

Council voted in 2021 to rename the Prince of Wales Bridge the Chief William Commanda Bridge, after the Algonquin elder and spiritual leader. Commanda was chief of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation from 1951 to 1970 and was a strong supporter of environmental stewardship. He was awarded the Order of Canada in 2008.