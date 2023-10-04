Ottawa

    • CHEO extending masking requirements in advance of viral season

    A doctor and patients wear face masks in a hospital waiting room. (Getty Images) A doctor and patients wear face masks in a hospital waiting room. (Getty Images)

    CHEO is extending mandatory masking requirements to all areas of the hospital where one metre distance cannot be maintained and introducing visitor restrictions, as the children's hospital prepares for the viral season.

    CHEO says with the potential of another 'tridemic' with the increase of seasonal influenza, cold, COVID-19 and respiratory viruses, the hospital is preparing to ensure that it will continue to provide exceptional care for children and youth.

    Starting Thursday, all visitors and staff will be required to wear a mask in areas where one-metre distance cannot be maintained in the hospital including meeting rooms and workspaces. Masks will continue to be mandatory in clinical and waiting areas at the hospital.

    CHEO says the number of visitors and caregivers will be restricted for the viral season.

    "Taking measures to protect the health and safety of our children, youth and their families is a key priority for everyone at CHEO," Alex Munter, CHEO president and CEO, said in a statement. 

    "We can all participate in reducing the spread of viruses and ensuring healthy outcomes by getting updated on our vaccines, maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing masks in crowded settings."

    CHEO notes "proven public health measures" like masking and hand-hygiene will help reduce the spread of virus inside the hospital.

    Last fall, the children's hospital was forced to cancel some surgeries and procedures, open a second pediatric intensive care unit, redeploy staff from surgical and medical care units and call in the Canadian Red Cross due to a spike in respiratory virus cases.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Rideau Hall reviewing medals granted to Nazi veteran, amid Hill talk about unsealing documents

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News