CHEO extending masking requirements in advance of viral season

CHEO is extending mandatory masking requirements to all areas of the hospital where one metre distance cannot be maintained and introducing visitor restrictions, as the children's hospital prepares for the viral season.

CHEO says with the potential of another 'tridemic' with the increase of seasonal influenza, cold, COVID-19 and respiratory viruses, the hospital is preparing to ensure that it will continue to provide exceptional care for children and youth.

Starting Thursday, all visitors and staff will be required to wear a mask in areas where one-metre distance cannot be maintained in the hospital including meeting rooms and workspaces. Masks will continue to be mandatory in clinical and waiting areas at the hospital.

CHEO says the number of visitors and caregivers will be restricted for the viral season.

"Taking measures to protect the health and safety of our children, youth and their families is a key priority for everyone at CHEO," Alex Munter, CHEO president and CEO, said in a statement.

"We can all participate in reducing the spread of viruses and ensuring healthy outcomes by getting updated on our vaccines, maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing masks in crowded settings."

CHEO notes "proven public health measures" like masking and hand-hygiene will help reduce the spread of virus inside the hospital.

Last fall, the children's hospital was forced to cancel some surgeries and procedures, open a second pediatric intensive care unit, redeploy staff from surgical and medical care units and call in the Canadian Red Cross due to a spike in respiratory virus cases.