Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes

Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.

Canadian Heritage suspended events at LeBreton Flats and on Parliament Hill during the afternoon, while Canada Day festivities in the suburbs were temporarily postponed due to the rain. As of 6:30 p.m. Canadian Heritage said the evening show at LeBreton Flats is proceeding at 8 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.

As of 6:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect for Ottawa, while a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch have ended.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible," Environment Canada said, adding a storm could bring strong winds and heavy rain.

The weather radar showed a severe thunderstorm moving through the Ottawa Valley towards Ottawa at 7 p.m.

Canadian Heritage cancelled all afternoon events at LeBreton Flats, on Parliament Hill and in Hull due to the weather forecast. Canada Day festivities in Stittsville, Kanata and Petrie Island have been temporarily suspended due to the weather, while the Beacon Hill Community Association cancelled its fireworks display.

The forecast calls for showers ending this evening then cloudy with a chance of showers. Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain. Low 18 V.

Environment Canada has issued a series of severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches for areas east of Ottawa. As of 7 p.m., all tornado watches and warnings were over for eastern Ontario.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for Renfrew, Arnprior, Calabogie, Petawawa and Pembroke areas.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect for Gananoque, Mallorytown, Kingston, Brockville, Prescott, Morrisburg, Kemptville, Maxville, Alexandria and Prescott-Russell.

Air quality statement

A special air quality statement remains in effect for Ottawa.

The air quality health index (AQHI) at 6 p.m. was measured at 4, or "moderate risk."

"High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires is expected to continue this afternoon and possibly into this evening," Environment Canada said. "Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."

The air quality is expected to improve on Sunday and Monday to a 3 – "low risk."

Canada Day schedule changes

Canadian Heritage postponed the afternoon events at LeBreton Flats due to the severe thunderstorms. As of 6:30 p.m., Canadian Heritage said the evening show at LeBreton Flats is proceeding at 8 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Beacon Hill Community Association has cancelled tonight's fireworks in Loyola Park. The fireworks in Dunrobin have also been cancelled.

Fireworks have been postponed in Kanata tonight due to the weather. Organizers of the Kanata Canada Day celebration say the fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 10 p.m. at Walter Baker Park.

Canada Day celebrations will proceed with fireworks this evening at Petrie Island and in Barrhaven. The Riverside South Community Association says fireworks are still scheduled for tonight.

The Greely Community Association says fireworks are still set for 10 p.m. at the Greely Community Centre.

Canada Day festivities in Stittsville resumed Saturday evening, with fireworks still scheduled.

Not a washout, but risk of storms: Phillips

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says weather will be on people's minds today in Ottawa, with a risk of thunderstorms, but unsettled conditions may vary depending on where you are in the city.

"It's not going to be a washout," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "It's going to be more localized here and there. Some neighbourhoods may not get any precipitation or threatening weather and others may get into the severe, where they've got to worry about large hail or heavy rain."

He also expects the weather will improve the air quality in Ottawa.

"We had a very high index last night and I think it will be more moderate today and by midnight it will be low, so whatever weather we get will help to clear out the air," he said. "I think the smoke will be there, it will be present, but not in the toxic, unhealthy kind of levels you've seen in Ottawa for so much of June, but we're going to start July off with a bit of smoke."

Saturday night's forecast includes a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with local smoke in the evening and overnight. The low is 18 C.

Phillips said it's important to keep your eye on the sky and be prepared for rain, but don't let it stop you from celebrating.

"I don't think it should spoil your Canada Day in the nation's capital," he said. "I can't say for sure what the firework situation will be, it'll all depend on local situations at the time, but they may very well be able to squeeze those in between showers."

Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault told Newstalk 580 CFRA just before 8 a.m. that the current plan is to go ahead with fireworks, but last-minute changes may be required if the weather changes.

Sunday's outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 24 C with a humidex of 32.

A chance of showers is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 25 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a small chance of showers and a high of 29 C.

Wednesday could see a high in the low 30s.