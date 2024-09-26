Bylaw reminding pet owners to register animals after lost dog found alone in Vanier

Ottawa Bylaw is reminding pet owners to register their pets with the City of Ottawa in case your furry friend goes missing.

This comes after bylaw officers found a dog wandering alone at 2 a.m. in Vanier over the weekend.

The dog, in this case, was taken to the Ottawa Humane Society for care. The OHS tells CTV News Ottawa it has since been reunited with its owner.

"Please remember to register your dog with the City so that they can be easily reunited with you if they decide to go on a walk without your permission," Ottawa Bylaw says.

Registration fees range from $0 for service animals to $42 for unsterilized cats or dogs 6 months or older.

There is a $104 fee for registering a dog whose owner has been convicted of permitting the dog to bite or attack, without provocation, a person or domestic animal.

You can register a cat or dog online or in person at different client service centres in the city.