Brockville Railway Tunnel wins Tripadvisor award for 2nd year in a row

For the second year in a row, the Brockville Railway Tunnel has been recognized as one of Tripadvisor’s top listings, receiving another Travelers’ Choice Award.

According to Tripadvisor.com, the award “recognizes businesses that earn consistently great reviews. Travelers' Choice award-winners are among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor."

The city of Brockville turned the historic tunnel into a tourist attraction in 2017. It was the first railway tunnel in Canada, built in 1860.

Visitors can walk the entire 500 metre stretch which takes them underneath downtown Brockville. The tunnel has music and lights that illuminate the historic architecture.

The attraction is free for visitors to use and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day of the week.

Earlier this year, the tunnel experienced a delayed start to the season due to an issue with the lighting system.