Book of Condolences for John McCain at U.S. Embassy
In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (AP / Matt Rourke)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:30AM EDT
The U.S. Embassy is inviting the public to sign a book of condolences for Senator John McCain.
The Republican Senator died last Saturday after a battle with brain cancer.
The embassy says the public and diplomatic community can sign the condolence book on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The condolence book will be available at the U.S. Embassy’s Mackenzie Avenue entrance in downtown Ottawa. It will be sent to the McCain family.