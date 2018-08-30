

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The U.S. Embassy is inviting the public to sign a book of condolences for Senator John McCain.

The Republican Senator died last Saturday after a battle with brain cancer.

The embassy says the public and diplomatic community can sign the condolence book on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The condolence book will be available at the U.S. Embassy’s Mackenzie Avenue entrance in downtown Ottawa. It will be sent to the McCain family.