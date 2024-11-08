OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police investigating discovery of a body in Orleans park

    Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a body in Aquaview Park in Orleans on Friday. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a body in Aquaview Park in Orleans on Friday. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the discovery of a body in an Orleans park.

    Emergency crews responded to Aquaview Park on Aquaview Drive, near Brian Coburn Boulevard, at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday.

    An Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a body was found in the park.

    Police say the death is deemed suspicious until the investigation is complete.

    "The Ottawa police received a call for service at 10:14 a.m. today for an emergency at Aquaview Park where a person was located deceased," police said in an email to CTV News Ottawa. "The coroner is on scene."

    No other details have been released. 

