Police investigating discovery of a body in Orleans park

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the discovery of a body in an Orleans park.

Emergency crews responded to Aquaview Park on Aquaview Drive, near Brian Coburn Boulevard, at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday.

An Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a body was found in the park.

Police say the death is deemed suspicious until the investigation is complete.

"The Ottawa police received a call for service at 10:14 a.m. today for an emergency at Aquaview Park where a person was located deceased," police said in an email to CTV News Ottawa. "The coroner is on scene."

No other details have been released.