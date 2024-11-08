Petition against erecting sprung structure in Kanata quickly gains support
A petition calling on the City of Ottawa to re-evaluate a decision to include a site in Kanata as a possible location for temporary housing for asylum seekers has quickly gained attention.
More than 3,000 people have signed the petition in less than 24 hours.
It comes after a city memo announced that 40 Hearst Way, part of the Eagleson Park & Ride in Kanata South, would be used for a "newcomer welcoming centre" as required. The first such structure is planned for 1645 Woodroffe Ave., near the Nepean Sportsplex.
The two sites identified by City of Ottawa staff for sprung structures that would serve as welcome centres for asylum seekers.
"While our community appreciates and understands the need for humanitarian support, we hold valid concerns regarding the safety and balance of our well-established and peaceful communities," said the petition.
"It's a well-known fact that shelters often experience significant challenges associated with infrastructure and safety protocols, which could potentially disrupt the harmony of mature neighbourhoods and compromise the quality of life of local residents."
The petition is demanding a "strategic reevaluation of the proposed locations" and is urging the City of Ottawa to "consider alternatives that can accommodate these shelters without impacting established communities."
A group of concerned residents held a protest at the Eagleson Park & Ride Friday afternoon, with plans for a larger protest this weekend.
Kanata residents protest against the City of Ottawa's decision selecting 40 Hearst Way as a site for a sprung structure to house asylum seekers. Nov. 8, 2024. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa)
"It really doesn't support the people who will be coming here and in need of all this assistance," said resident Maureen Taylor. "The services are not local to here. As residents of Kanata, we don't have a lot of the services as well."
Mike Mtia, another Kanata resident, said he has a lot of questions about the plan.
"They didn't do enough consultation to the public," he said. "What's the impact to our lives? We are really concerned about this. Hopefully residents here can stand up, can have the chance to speak out and that the city listen to us."
Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley says he's been told the structure would not be built immediately and would only go up if the Woodroffe Avenue structure is insufficient to meet demand; however, he also suggested that the federal government's current policies could lead to more such structures in Ottawa.
"Unless we get some control over this issue, we may need 10 of these structures. Yes, if they have to build a second one, then that's more of a concern for us, but I see the potential here, based on past actions of the federal government, that we might need 10 of these things," he told CTV News Ottawa Thursday night, within hours of the announcement.
In addition to the petition, several residents have been sending a form letter to Hubley and other city officials, which have been copied to CTV News Ottawa.
"Firstly, there has been a notable lack of transparency in the site selection process. Many residents, including myself, are frustrated by the absence of clear, accessible information about the criteria used to identify this location and the broader decision-making process. Public consultation and transparency are essential, especially when such a major decision impacts our community," the letter reads, in part.
"Additionally, the 40 Hearst Way location appears to lack the necessary infrastructure to adequately support asylum seekers, such as access to healthcare, transit, and employment opportunities. For asylum seekers to successfully integrate into our society, it is crucial that they are located in areas where essential services are within reach. This site seems to fall short of those requirements, and it raises concerns about the well-being of those who would be housed there."
City staff say Stantec Consulting was hired to undertake an independent technical review of the top five sites the city was considering, eventually settling on the properties on Woodroffe Avenue and Hearst Way, which were announced Thursday. Thursday's memo described the 40 Hearst Way site as having neighbourhood amenities, including a grocery store, within a 15-minute walk from the site, and it is close to bus rapid transit, being located within the Eagleson Park & Ride, which has been below capacity for several years.
The nearest grocery store is the Food Basics at Kanata Town Centre, which is just over one kilometre away from the Hearst Way site. Roger Saint Denis Catholic School is approximately 1.4 km away, and Katimavik Elementary School is within 1.5 km. The Eagleson transit stop includes buses that connect to downtown Ottawa, Stittsville, and elsewhere in Kanata.
The closest Service Ontario location is at 1626 Stittsville Main St., about 9 km away from 40 Hearst Way. It's approximately 25 minutes by bus.
'Keep the politics out of this': Sutcliffe
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe held a news conference Friday afternoon to address concerns, saying Ottawa is dealing with an influx of newcomers like many cities in Canada.
"I certainly understand the concerns that have been raised by members of the community. Change is difficult, uncertainty is challenging, so people are asking lots of questions and we're going to do our best to answer those questions in the days ahead," he said. "But I want to remind everyone that staff at the city are doing everything they can to manage a very difficult situation with the limited resources we have at the City of Ottawa. There is no perfect solution. Staff are doing the best they can."
He referred to this as the "middle of the process" and not the beginning or end of it. He also said that the sprung structures that would be built are meant for temporary stays of 60 to 90 days before newcomers can be moved into more permanent housing. The structures would also allow the community centres currently being used to house people to return to their original functions.
Sutcliffe stressed that the decisions made by staff are not political decisions.
"We have to make sure we keep the politics out of this. These are staff decisions. These are citywide solutions… We cannot turn this into a battle over what part of the city, in what part of the city these services are delivered," he said. "We have to provide a solution as a community, and we have to make sure the entire community is behind that solution."
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe speaks to the media about the city's newcomer welcoming centres, a.k.a. sprung structures, whose proposed locations were announced the evening prior. Nov. 8, 2024. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
He also shared his parents' stories of coming to Canada as immigrants. His father came from England and his mother came to Canada to escape Communist China, he said. And he said Ottawa has a history of welcoming people from all over the world.
"We have always been very welcoming. I remember when I was a child, Marion Dewar, the mayor at the time, welcomed the Vietnamese boat people to our city," he said. "This is one of those times. This is a time when we need to extend a hand to people who are escaping very, very difficult circumstances in their home communities and moving to Canada and seeking asylum and seeking refuge. So, we must put our arms around these people and welcome them. This should not become a political fight. This should become an opportunity to share generously with people who need help."
Nepean MPP speaks out about Sportsplex site
Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod said on X Friday that she is seeking more public consultation around the use of the 1645 Woodroffe Ave. site for a sprung structure.
"I would like to express my concern that residents in Knoxdale-Merivale have not been adequately consulted regarding this matter," MacLeod said in an open letter. "Prior to the announcement, it appears the local ward councillor was enthusiastic about welcoming this structure without first seeking the input of the community. The approach has unfortunately undermined our collective response to City Hall."
MacLeod is asking for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine host a public meeting to address residents' concerns, reach out to all residents in the area to inform them about "the proposed tent at Nepean Sportsplex" and organize a webinar that will feature a panel discussion to further explore the issue.
Devine told CTV News Ottawa Thursday night that he is annoyed with the process but would welcome newcomers to his ward.
"The most important thing I can say is that if Ward 9 has been selected as a location for this, then I believe Ward 9 is ready to help. I understand people will have a strong reaction to this, but like it or not, asylum seekers are coming to Canada and coming to Ottawa. They are escaping horrible circumstances, and they need and deserve help."
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Fowler
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Who should lead the Liberals? 'None of the above,' poll finds
As questions loom over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, a new Nanos Research poll commissioned for CTV News says a quarter of Canadians say none of the potential candidates appeal to them.
U.S. Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Donald Trump, charging a man who said he had been tasked by a government official before this week's election with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect.
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
48,584 space heaters recalled in Canada after burn injury in U.S.
Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.
Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.
'Big frustration': How a limited MAID window affects Alzheimer's patients
A move by Quebec to allow a person with a serious and incurable illness like Alzheimer's to request MAID months or years before their condition leaves them unable to consent has been met with praise, confusion and criticism.
Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
Beyonce leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show's history
Welcome to Beyonce country. When it comes to the 2025 Grammy Award nominations, 'Cowboy Carter' rules the nation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Moncton, N.B. woman facing human trafficking charges in Ottawa
A woman from Moncton, N.B. is facing human trafficking charges related to incidents in Ottawa, police have announced.
-
Chilly and windy start to the weekend; rain likely for Remembrance Day
A passing cold front will cause some chilly and windy weather in the Maritimes on Saturday. Conditions will improve on Sunday, with some rain likely for Remembrance Day on Monday.
Toronto
-
'A big bombshell': Toronto parents scrambling to find child care after daycares warn of huge fee hikes in January
Parents with children at two west-end daycares say they are scrambling to find alternative child-care arrangements after their centres informed them that fees are set to more than double in the New Year.
-
Toronto man facing murder charge in deadly stabbing at Scarborough social housing complex
A Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge following a fatal stabbing at a social housing apartment building in Scarborough early Thursday morning.
-
Two girls accused in death of Kenneth Lee choose trial by judge alone
Two teen girls charged in an alleged group attack on a homeless man in Toronto have chosen to be tried by a judge alone.
Montreal
-
Quebec petition calling for free access to contraception goes viral after U.S. election
A petition calling on Quebec to introduce free access to all contraceptives has gone viral since this week's U.S. election that had reproductive rights on the ballot.
-
Police watchdog investigates after Longueuil police shot and injured someone
Quebec’s police watchdog, known as the BEI, is looking into a police shooting that injured someone at a gas station in Longueuil Thursday.
-
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
-
Crews quickly extinguish morning vehicle fire on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
Fire crews quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Friday morning on Highway 17 near North Bay.
-
Elliot Lake man charged with harassing neighbour in 'road rage' incident
A northern Ontario man is charged with criminal harassment due to threatening conduct toward a neighbour in Elliot Lake following an alleged 'road rage' incident.
Windsor
-
breaking
breaking Clear Medical Imaging walks away from bargaining table
Clear Medical Imaging has walked away from the bargaining table.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in west Windsor armed robbery investigation
The Windsor Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery investigation in west Windsor.
-
Suspect wanted in connection to break-in and fraud investigation
Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a residential break-in and fraud investigation.
London
-
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
-
NEW
NEW 'I just wanted to leave': Witness testifies about arguments and chaos at bush party shooting trial
"It was yelling or arguing, I didn't hear words or phrases, but something was going on." She told the jury they decided to leave the gathering.
-
St. Thomas area crash sends two people to hospital
A three-vehicle crash north of St. Thomas Friday morning sent two people to hospital with minor injuries. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road and Ron McNeil Line.
Kitchener
-
Costco opens first location in Brantford
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
-
Four teens arrested after stolen vehicles found in Kitchener
Two minors and two adults have been charged in connection to an investigation of vehicles stolen in Peel and Niagara Regions, and found in Kitchener.
-
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach mayor seeks provincial support for redevelopment plans
The Town of Wasaga Beach hopes its latest talks with the Ford government will help to gain traction on its plan to redevelop its beach.
-
Jail guard pleads guilty to breach of trust for smuggling drugs, cigarettes to inmates
The agreed statement of facts was read to the court on Friday in the case of Alex Williams, the 24-year-old jail guard charged last fall with smuggling cannabis and tobacco into Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
-
SIU invokes mandate after officer-related shooting in Orillia, 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is actively investigating an officer-related shooting in Orillia.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
-
Pair of Manitoba towns smash previous heat records
Two Manitoba towns set new heat records on Thursday.
-
Man dies after stabbing in St. James
A man has died following a late Thursday night stabbing in St. James.
Calgary
-
Calgary to host 2026 Grey Cup festival
Calgary will host the 2026 Grey Cup championship, officials said Friday.
-
Alberta appoints Ray Gilmour as interim CEO of AIMCo
The provincial government has announced the new chief executive officer of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) following Thursday's firing of the agency’s entire board of directors.
-
Kids to learn Alberta is 'most ethical producer of oil in the world' in school
A curriculum framework that calls on teachers to promote Alberta’s oil and gas industry to schoolchildren was quietly published months ago, to the surprise of education experts and the opposition.
Edmonton
-
Kids to learn Alberta is 'most ethical producer of oil in the world' in school
A curriculum framework that calls on teachers to promote Alberta’s oil and gas industry to schoolchildren was quietly published months ago, to the surprise of education experts and the opposition.
-
Alberta appoints Ray Gilmour as interim CEO of AIMCo
The provincial government has announced the new chief executive officer of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) following Thursday's firing of the agency’s entire board of directors.
-
'We are eternally grateful': Remembering Canada's Indigenous veterans
Canada honoured its First Nations, Inuit and Métis service members on Indigenous Veterans Day.
Regina
-
Sask. man facing child pornography charges following investigation
A 44-year-old Grand Coulee, Sask. man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
-
Two vehicles shot at in southeast Regina, Police investigating
Regina police are asking the public for tips after a gun was fired at two vehicles earlier this week in the Wood Meadows neighbourhood.
-
Ontario man who shot wife dies in Sask. psychiatric prison
Denis Grandbois, an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of “apparent natural causes” on Thursday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police Service suspends 5 officers with pay following 'off-duty incident'
A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.
-
Ontario man who shot wife dies in Sask. psychiatric prison
Denis Grandbois, an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of “apparent natural causes” on Thursday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.
-
'It's heartbreaking': Saskatchewan powwow dancer offers $500 reward for stolen regalia
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
Vancouver
-
Air Canada passenger's reimbursement claim was excessive, B.C. tribunal rules
An Air Canada passenger's request for more than $1,500 in reimbursement for essentials he had to purchase while waiting for his delayed baggage to arrive was "excessive," B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
-
Sides in B.C. port dispute to meet in bid to end lockout after talk with minister
Employers and the union representing supervisors embroiled in a labour dispute that triggered a lockout at British Columbia's ports will attempt to reach a deal when talks restart this weekend.
-
Crash closes Highway 1 in both directions in Chilliwack, B.C.
A serious crash in Chilliwack led to the closure of Highway 1 in both directions Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Results expected in B.C. election recounts, confirming if NDP keeps majority
Judicial recounts in British Columbia's provincial election should wrap up today, confirming whether Premier David Eby's New Democrats hang onto their one-seat majority almost three weeks after the vote.
-
Sides in B.C. port dispute to meet in bid to end lockout after talk with minister
Employers and the union representing supervisors embroiled in a labour dispute that triggered a lockout at British Columbia's ports will attempt to reach a deal when talks restart this weekend.
-
23 Commonwealth War Grave headstones in Nanaimo will be resurrected
The Bowen Road Cemetery in Nanaimo is home to 23 Commonwealth War Graves, which will soon be upright after lying flat for more than 60 years.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.