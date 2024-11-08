Petition against erecting sprung structure in Kanata quickly gains support

A petition calling on the City of Ottawa to re-evaluate a decision to include a site in Kanata as a possible location for temporary housing for asylum seekers has quickly gained attention.

More than 3,000 people have signed the petition in less than 24 hours.

It comes after a city memo announced that 40 Hearst Way, part of the Eagleson Park & Ride in Kanata South, would be used for a "newcomer welcoming centre" as required. The first such structure is planned for 1645 Woodroffe Ave., near the Nepean Sportsplex.

The two sites identified by City of Ottawa staff for sprung structures that would serve as welcome centres for asylum seekers.

"While our community appreciates and understands the need for humanitarian support, we hold valid concerns regarding the safety and balance of our well-established and peaceful communities," said the petition.

"It's a well-known fact that shelters often experience significant challenges associated with infrastructure and safety protocols, which could potentially disrupt the harmony of mature neighbourhoods and compromise the quality of life of local residents."

The petition is demanding a "strategic reevaluation of the proposed locations" and is urging the City of Ottawa to "consider alternatives that can accommodate these shelters without impacting established communities."

A group of concerned residents held a protest at the Eagleson Park & Ride Friday afternoon, with plans for a larger protest this weekend.

Kanata residents protest against the City of Ottawa's decision selecting 40 Hearst Way as a site for a sprung structure to house asylum seekers. Nov. 8, 2024. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa)

"It really doesn't support the people who will be coming here and in need of all this assistance," said resident Maureen Taylor. "The services are not local to here. As residents of Kanata, we don't have a lot of the services as well."

Mike Mtia, another Kanata resident, said he has a lot of questions about the plan.

"They didn't do enough consultation to the public," he said. "What's the impact to our lives? We are really concerned about this. Hopefully residents here can stand up, can have the chance to speak out and that the city listen to us."

Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley says he's been told the structure would not be built immediately and would only go up if the Woodroffe Avenue structure is insufficient to meet demand; however, he also suggested that the federal government's current policies could lead to more such structures in Ottawa.

"Unless we get some control over this issue, we may need 10 of these structures. Yes, if they have to build a second one, then that's more of a concern for us, but I see the potential here, based on past actions of the federal government, that we might need 10 of these things," he told CTV News Ottawa Thursday night, within hours of the announcement.

In addition to the petition, several residents have been sending a form letter to Hubley and other city officials, which have been copied to CTV News Ottawa.

"Firstly, there has been a notable lack of transparency in the site selection process. Many residents, including myself, are frustrated by the absence of clear, accessible information about the criteria used to identify this location and the broader decision-making process. Public consultation and transparency are essential, especially when such a major decision impacts our community," the letter reads, in part.

"Additionally, the 40 Hearst Way location appears to lack the necessary infrastructure to adequately support asylum seekers, such as access to healthcare, transit, and employment opportunities. For asylum seekers to successfully integrate into our society, it is crucial that they are located in areas where essential services are within reach. This site seems to fall short of those requirements, and it raises concerns about the well-being of those who would be housed there."

City staff say Stantec Consulting was hired to undertake an independent technical review of the top five sites the city was considering, eventually settling on the properties on Woodroffe Avenue and Hearst Way, which were announced Thursday. Thursday's memo described the 40 Hearst Way site as having neighbourhood amenities, including a grocery store, within a 15-minute walk from the site, and it is close to bus rapid transit, being located within the Eagleson Park & Ride, which has been below capacity for several years.

The nearest grocery store is the Food Basics at Kanata Town Centre, which is just over one kilometre away from the Hearst Way site. Roger Saint Denis Catholic School is approximately 1.4 km away, and Katimavik Elementary School is within 1.5 km. The Eagleson transit stop includes buses that connect to downtown Ottawa, Stittsville, and elsewhere in Kanata.

The closest Service Ontario location is at 1626 Stittsville Main St., about 9 km away from 40 Hearst Way. It's approximately 25 minutes by bus.

'Keep the politics out of this': Sutcliffe

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe held a news conference Friday afternoon to address concerns, saying Ottawa is dealing with an influx of newcomers like many cities in Canada.

"I certainly understand the concerns that have been raised by members of the community. Change is difficult, uncertainty is challenging, so people are asking lots of questions and we're going to do our best to answer those questions in the days ahead," he said. "But I want to remind everyone that staff at the city are doing everything they can to manage a very difficult situation with the limited resources we have at the City of Ottawa. There is no perfect solution. Staff are doing the best they can."

He referred to this as the "middle of the process" and not the beginning or end of it. He also said that the sprung structures that would be built are meant for temporary stays of 60 to 90 days before newcomers can be moved into more permanent housing. The structures would also allow the community centres currently being used to house people to return to their original functions.

Sutcliffe stressed that the decisions made by staff are not political decisions.

"We have to make sure we keep the politics out of this. These are staff decisions. These are citywide solutions… We cannot turn this into a battle over what part of the city, in what part of the city these services are delivered," he said. "We have to provide a solution as a community, and we have to make sure the entire community is behind that solution."

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe speaks to the media about the city's newcomer welcoming centres, a.k.a. sprung structures, whose proposed locations were announced the evening prior. Nov. 8, 2024. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

He also shared his parents' stories of coming to Canada as immigrants. His father came from England and his mother came to Canada to escape Communist China, he said. And he said Ottawa has a history of welcoming people from all over the world.

"We have always been very welcoming. I remember when I was a child, Marion Dewar, the mayor at the time, welcomed the Vietnamese boat people to our city," he said. "This is one of those times. This is a time when we need to extend a hand to people who are escaping very, very difficult circumstances in their home communities and moving to Canada and seeking asylum and seeking refuge. So, we must put our arms around these people and welcome them. This should not become a political fight. This should become an opportunity to share generously with people who need help."

Nepean MPP speaks out about Sportsplex site

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod said on X Friday that she is seeking more public consultation around the use of the 1645 Woodroffe Ave. site for a sprung structure.

"I would like to express my concern that residents in Knoxdale-Merivale have not been adequately consulted regarding this matter," MacLeod said in an open letter. "Prior to the announcement, it appears the local ward councillor was enthusiastic about welcoming this structure without first seeking the input of the community. The approach has unfortunately undermined our collective response to City Hall."

MacLeod is asking for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine host a public meeting to address residents' concerns, reach out to all residents in the area to inform them about "the proposed tent at Nepean Sportsplex" and organize a webinar that will feature a panel discussion to further explore the issue.

Devine told CTV News Ottawa Thursday night that he is annoyed with the process but would welcome newcomers to his ward.

"The most important thing I can say is that if Ward 9 has been selected as a location for this, then I believe Ward 9 is ready to help. I understand people will have a strong reaction to this, but like it or not, asylum seekers are coming to Canada and coming to Ottawa. They are escaping horrible circumstances, and they need and deserve help."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Fowler