Extension cord malfunction blamed for sparking fire that damaged three homes in Orleans

A fire that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged a third home in Orléans this week was caused by an electrical malfunction of an extension cord.

The fire broke out in a home in the 2000 block of Noblewood Way at approximately 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, two homes were fully engulfed in smoke and flames, and the fire was spreading to a third home.

Two vehicles inside the garage were also on fire and leaking gasoline.

Eight residents have been displayed by the fire.

On Friday, the Ottawa Fire Services told CTV News Ottawa the fire was started by an "electrical malfunction of an extension cord."

Aftermath of a devastating fire in Orléans that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged a third on November 6, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Fire Services investigators worked with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to investigate the fire.

"We sort of start with the area of least damage moving towards the area of greatest damage," Darian Stevenson, a fire prevention officer with Ottawa Fire Services, said on Wednesday. "They're searching for both the area of origin and any potential ignition sources within that area of origin."

Earlier this week, investigators dismissed suggestions on social media about the cause of the fire, saying it was "not caused by an electric vehicle."

Fire officials say the blaze spread quickly in part because the homes are built so close together.

Damage is estimated at $2.5 million.

Aftermath of a fire on Noblewood Way on Nov. 5, 2024. (Ottawa Fire Services)

All of the homes had working smoke alarms.

A firefighter was treated for second-degree burns to their hands, while a man was treated for minor burns and a woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin