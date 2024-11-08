OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Person of interest in suspicious incidents sought by Ottawa police in Mooney's Bay

    Police are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved in multiple suspicious incidents that have been happening since Oct. 24 in Mooney's Bay. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout) Police are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved in multiple suspicious incidents that have been happening since Oct. 24 in Mooney's Bay. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved with multiple suspicious incidents that have been happening since Oct. 24 in the neighbourhood of Mooney's Bay.

    The incidents have been happening near Springland Drive and Hobson Road. Police note that the suspect was recently seen in the area as of Wednesday.

    The suspect would approach female youths, ask for help (sometimes) then start a conversation with them. When the victims become comfortable in the conversation, he would "make inappropriate comments," according to police.

    In some instances, police say, the suspect has even exposed himself to the victims.

    He is described as a black male, five-foot-seven, with a slim build, short hair and patchy facial hair. He was seen wearing different outfits at different times.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 3566, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

