    • Boil water advisory issued for Aylmer by city of Gatineau

    The City of Gatineau has issued a boil water advisory for approximately 10,000 users in the Aylmer sector.

    The advisory was issued Thursday afternoon. It will remain in effect until it's lifted, the city said, noting that it's monitoring the quality of drinking water to make sure it's up to standards.

    Affected residents are asked to boil the water for one minute before consuming it.

    Once the water advisory is lifted, residents should open all cold water taps and let the water run for one minute or until it becomes cold before using it, the city says.

    Follow the same procedure for fountains, and discard any ice that was made while the advisory was in effect. 

