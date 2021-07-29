OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Valley will be watching the women's 800-metre heats taking place in Tokyo Thursday night.

Eganville, Ont.'s Melissa Bishop-Nriagu and Pembroke, Ont.'s Madeleine Kelly will be competing.

Bishop-Nriagu will be is competing in her third Olympic games. She placed sixth in her heat in the 2012 games in London and did not advance to the semi-finals. In the 2016 games in Rio, she finished fourth in the 800-metre finals.

Bishop-Nriagu will race in Heat 3 at 9:41 p.m. ET.

For Madeleine Kelly, it will be her first Olympic games. Kelly won bronze at the Canadian Olympic Trials to earn her spot in Tokyo.

She will race in Heat 1 at 9:25 p.m. ET.