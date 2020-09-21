Advertisement
Barricaded person in Barrhaven may have gun: police
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 7:02PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are at the scene of a barricaded person in a home in Barrhaven.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the area of Hathaway Drive Monday evening.
Police say the person may have a firearm, and are asking residents in the area of Hathaway Drive, Karendale, Woodson, Oldfield and Maralisa Streets and Cresthaven Drive to shelter in place.
Roads in the area are closed for the police operation.
More to come...