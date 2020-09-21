OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are at the scene of a barricaded person in a home in Barrhaven.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area of Hathaway Drive Monday evening.

Police say the person may have a firearm, and are asking residents in the area of Hathaway Drive, Karendale, Woodson, Oldfield and Maralisa Streets and Cresthaven Drive to shelter in place.

Roads in the area are closed for the police operation.

Police operation underway in 1-100 blk of Hathaway Dr - barricaded person who may have a firearm. Officers asking residents in the area of Hathaway Dr/ Karendale, Woodson, Oldfield and Maralisa Streets/Cresthaven Dr to shelter in place (in their basement) until further notice. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 21, 2020

More to come...