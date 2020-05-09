OTTAWA -- For the first time in six weeks, Gatineau Park is open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Capital Commission has reopened the park to “users living in the Outaouais region who can access it on foot or by bike.”

All parking lots, day shelters and picnic areas remain closed to the public.

In a statement on its website, the NCC says parking on roadways within Gatineau Park and on neighbouring roadways is strictly prohibited. Local authorities will be enforcing this restriction.”

The opening of Gatineau Park campgrounds is postponed. Reservations between May 8 and June 11 have been cancelled and will be refunded.

The NCC closed Gatineau Park to the public on March 23 to limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the risk of the virus to employees and visitors.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live, NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said the NCC will take directions from the Ontario and Quebec Governments on reopening parks and trails in Ontario and Quebec for users.

The police service of the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais says officers will be patrolling the park to enforce the parking regulations, social distancing measures and the Quebec Government’s ban on large gatherings.