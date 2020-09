OTTAWA -- The LCBO says one of its Ottawa stores has reopened after a deep cleaning that was undertaken when an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, the LCBO says an employee at the store at 465 Bank St. recently tested positive for the disease. Their most recent shift at the store was on Sept. 26. The employee is now isolating at home.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in addition to regular cleaning since Saturday, this location was temporarily closed [Tuesday] evening for deep cleaning and will open for regular business hours [Wednesday]," the statement said.

The LCBO says Ottawa Public Health has not provided any directions or recommendations with respect to that particular store.