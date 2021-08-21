OTTAWA -- A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting in Lowertown two weeks ago.

Creflo Tansia, 18, of Ottawa died in hospital after he was shot on Murray Street near Beausoleil Drive at around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

A second man suffered gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 17-year-old Alamadin Dut Mathem Dut on a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Police say investigators believe the accused did not act alone, and are asking for the public's help in identifying any other suspects.

This was Ottawa's 14th homicide of 2021.