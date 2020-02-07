OTTAWA -- Six of the 13 LRT trains were delayed in launching this morning on Ottawa’s problem-plagued Confederation Line.

In a statement, OC Transpo Transit Manager John Manconi said a “power outage” in the yard delayed the launch of six of the 13 trains.

“The first seven were on schedule however they experienced a power outage in the yard which caused a delay” to the final vehicles and “they have to follow a resetting process…once power is restored,” he wrote.

Manconi said there were “no major issues” during rush hour, with trains coming every five to six minutes, instead of every four minutes.

All trains were launched by 7:50 this morning.

Manconi wrote the system also experienced a “switch issue” at Blair station after rush hour, holding several trains for “safety protocols.” The switch issue was addressed “quickly” on site, Manconi wrote.

Here is your friendly neighborhood switch repair crew. Wave and say hello as you pass by from Blairmageddon #ottawalrt #ottLRT pic.twitter.com/7jcY0DT2Na — Occasional Transport (@OccTranspo) February 7, 2020

It’s not clear what caused the major power issue in the yard prior to launch Friday morning.

There was a snowfall warning and approximately 14 centimetres was on the ground in Ottawa by the early morning.

OC Transpo has said one of the problems with the new trains is that they tend to have problems in wet or snowy weather, and they don’t know why.

Replacement bus service did not need to be used this morning on LRT.

Some LRT riders and citizen Transit Commissoner Sarah Wright-Gilbert expressed frustraton with OC Transpo's communication on Friday's problems on the system.

Looks like the there are more problems. We need transparency and communication so customers know what to expect and can plan accordingly. This is basic guys. https://t.co/OntLLqBV7j — Sarah Wright-Gilbert (@smwgilbert) February 7, 2020

The problems this morning coincided with a meeting between transit officials and city councillors about longer term issues with Blair station.