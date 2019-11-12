OTTAWA - Ottawa's new Confederation Line failed a critical test on Tuesday afternoon. Replacement bus service is being implemented in the east end, with long delays and hundreds of passengers diverted from trains at St. Laurent station.

Transit Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert was caught in the delays.

Looks like we are headed to replacement buses. This is the scene at St Laurent. pic.twitter.com/vMADQB4bPD — Sarah Gilbert (@sarahmeaghang) November 12, 2019

This all comes after 14.4 cm fell on the capital since Monday afternoon. The morning commute went well, with many lauding the transit service for a rare, smooth morning commute.

There were concerns from many riders ahead of Tuesday morning's commute as the system has faced a difficult November.

According to some riders who spoke to CTV News spoke on Tuesday morning, the LRT was running smoothly with "no problems at all."

This video taken at 7:39 a.m. - some snow accumulation on the tracks but platform for waiting riders is clear. So far the LRT is running smoothly. #ottawa #ottnews #ottLRT #otttransit @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/f0SZPuZgEe — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) November 12, 2019

Earlier in the day Wright-Gilbert tweeted on Tuesday, saying the LRT "ran perfectly."

Summary of my commute on this snowy morning:

Bus was late, but not unacceptably so (10 mins)

Caught the train within 5 mins of arriving at Blair Station#LRTOttawa ran perfectly

Was only 10 mins late for work

All in all, excellent job @OC_Transpo and RTM. — Sarah Gilbert (@sarahmeaghang) November 12, 2019

On her way home though all of that changed, wtih Wright-Gilbert caught with hundreds of others commuters, diverted on a very cold day, after another train stalled, and there were more unspecificed "technical issuse".