Another LRT fail as system crashes on frigid afternoon commute
A crowded westbound platform at Cyrville Station on the Confederation Line of Ottawa's LRT on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (@StevenLi/Twitter)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:13AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:21PM EST
OTTAWA - Ottawa's new Confederation Line failed a critical test on Tuesday afternoon. Replacement bus service is being implemented in the east end, with long delays and hundreds of passengers diverted from trains at St. Laurent station.
Transit Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert was caught in the delays.
This all comes after 14.4 cm fell on the capital since Monday afternoon. The morning commute went well, with many lauding the transit service for a rare, smooth morning commute.
There were concerns from many riders ahead of Tuesday morning's commute as the system has faced a difficult November.
According to some riders who spoke to CTV News spoke on Tuesday morning, the LRT was running smoothly with "no problems at all."
Earlier in the day Wright-Gilbert tweeted on Tuesday, saying the LRT "ran perfectly."
On her way home though all of that changed, wtih Wright-Gilbert caught with hundreds of others commuters, diverted on a very cold day, after another train stalled, and there were more unspecificed "technical issuse".