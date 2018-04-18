Millhaven inmate charged in death of other inmate, provincial police say
BATH, Ont. -- Provincial police say an inmate is charged with first-degree murder in the death of another prisoner in eastern Ontario.
Police say they began investigating the death of 49-year-old Michael Kozovski on Friday.
They say he was an inmate at the Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont.
Officials say 25-year-old Tyler Hunter, who is also an inmate at Millhaven, faces a first-degree murder charge.
Police say Hunter made a video court appearance Sunday and remains in custody.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.