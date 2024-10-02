OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Andlauer purchases additional 12 per cent stake in Ottawa Senators ownership

    Michael Andlauer, new owner of the Ottawa Senators franchise, speaks at a news conference on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Michael Andlauer, new owner of the Ottawa Senators franchise, speaks at a news conference on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
    Share

    Michael Andlauer now owns a greater stake in the Ottawa Senators.

    The NHL Board of Governors approved Andlauer purchasing an additional 12 per cent ownership stake in the Senators from George Armoyan.

    Andlauer and his group purchased the Senators and Canadian Tire Centre in September 2023.  

    According to the Dalhousie University website, Armoyan was the second largest shareholder of the Senators and the first alternate governor of the club.

    Other members of the ownership group include Jeff York, the Malhotra Family and Anna and Olivia Melnyk, the daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Travelling along the world's most dangerous land route for migrants

    In a five-part series this week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5's Avery Haines follows the harrowing journeys of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap and ride atop Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death'. In this third installment, Haines travels across the Mexico-U.S. border.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News