Andlauer purchases additional 12 per cent stake in Ottawa Senators ownership

Michael Andlauer now owns a greater stake in the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL Board of Governors approved Andlauer purchasing an additional 12 per cent ownership stake in the Senators from George Armoyan.

Andlauer and his group purchased the Senators and Canadian Tire Centre in September 2023.

According to the Dalhousie University website, Armoyan was the second largest shareholder of the Senators and the first alternate governor of the club.

Other members of the ownership group include Jeff York, the Malhotra Family and Anna and Olivia Melnyk, the daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk.