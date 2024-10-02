Vehicle reported stolen in Saskatchewan found in Pembroke, Ont.

OTTAWA
    A 60-year-old man is facing charges after a vehicle reported stolen in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan was found in Pembroke, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop on Pembroke Street East on Sunday after a "stolen vehicle alert" was received on the Automated Licence Plate Recognition system in the officer's cruiser.

    "The vehicle had been reported stolen in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Sept. 19," according to police.

    The resident of Pembroke is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    Police say the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) is integrated with the cruiser's in-car camera.

    "The ALPR system can read thousands of licence plates per minute allowing officers to process more information on licence plates," the OPP said in a release. 

    "It also has the capability of capturing vehicles of interest such as Amber Alerts, drivers with a suspended licence and stolen vehicles."

