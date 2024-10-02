Here are the vehicle theft hot spots in Ottawa in 2024

More than 1,200 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far this year, including 115 vehicle thefts in the month of September.

Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service's crime map show 1,210 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since Jan. 1. Vehicle thefts include joy riding, opportunistic thefts, and "single-use crimes," according to police.

Ottawa police said 1,854 vehicles were reported stolen in 2023 and 1,289 vehicles in 2022.

Last week, Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux reported his vehicle was stolen in Ottawa. The vehicle was identified as a Land Rover.

Gloucester-Southgate remains the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa, with 124 vehicles reported stolen through the first nine months of the year.

Bay Ward is second with 85 reported vehicle thefts, followed by 79 vehicles stolen in Rideau-Vanier and 69 thefts reported in River Ward.

The Ottawa Police Service's crime map shows 1,210 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/website)

At least one vehicle has been reported stolen in each Ottawa ward so far in 2024.

New statistics from the Insurance Bureau of Canada shows 17,647 vehicles were reported stolen across Canada in the first six months of 2024, up 138 per cent from 2014. The number of vehicle thefts across Canada in the first six months of this year was down from 21,907 in 2023.

Here is a look at the top 16 wards for reported vehicle thefts in the first nine months of 2024

Gloucester-Southgate: 124

Bay: 85

Rideau-Vanier: 79

River: 69

Beacon Hill-Cyrville: 64

Orléans East-Cumberland: 62

Rideau-Rockcliffe: 62

Barrhaven West: 61

Orleans South-Navan: 61

Alta Vista: 59

Somerset: 56

College: 56

Riverside South-Findlay Creek: 45

Knoxdale-Merivale: 40

Kitchissippi: 38

Capital: 32

(Source: Ottawa Police Service crime map)