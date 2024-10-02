Man killed in fatal head-on crash near Hawkesbury

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a driver near the Town of Hawkesbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on County Road 17 in East Hawkesbury Township, east of Tupper Street at around 4 p.m.

An investigation found a vehicle had crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

One driver, identified as a 63-year-old man from Saint-Émile-de-Suffolk, Que., was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

The other driver, a 34-year-old woman from Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., was airlifted by Air Orgne to a regional trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hawkesbury OPP continue to investigate the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dashcam video is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E241315875.