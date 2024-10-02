Driver stopped going 181 km/h on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa

A driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped going 71 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver passed police going 181 km/h on Highway 417 early Wednesday morning.

The speed limit on Highway 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border is 110 km/h.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.