Ottawa police look to identify 3 persons of interest in connection to Centretown homicide

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help identifying three persons of interest in connection to a fatal shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

    Quentin Dorsainvil, 17, of Ottawa died after a shooting on Sept. 15 in the area of Percy and Nepean streets. Dorsainvil played football with the Kanata Knights before moving to Florida after the 2023 season to pursue football.

    A second person was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

    On Wednesday, investigators with the Homicide Unit released images of three "persons of interest" in connection to the shooting.

    "Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who knows the identity of the persons of interest or who saw or encountered them on or about September 15," police said in a statement.

    Ottawa police are looking to identify three persons of interest in connection to a fatal shooting in Ottawa on Sept. 15. (Ottawa Police Service/release)

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

