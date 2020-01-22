OTTAWA -- Shed the big heavy parka and warmest boots normally needed in late January, you'll definitely notice a big swing in the temperature during your morning commute. We're looking at minus 4C on Wednesday compared to Tuesday's frigid -18C, and -24 with the wind chill. It's almost downright balmy.

The milder weather will continue all week and continue into February. The mercury will actually rise above zero or remain there for the rest of the week. This weather is well above the average high of about -6.3C and an average low of -15.7C.

Unfortunately there won't be a lot of sunshine, today, there's a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. Thursday will be a mainly cloudy day and we'll see some snow on the weekend but no serious accumulation is expected at this point.