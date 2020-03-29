OTTAWA -- Algonquin College has postponed spring convocation and is limiting staff on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the college is now planning to resume face-to-face learning for the Spring Term in late June.

President and CEO Claude Brule provided an update to staff and students about the situation on the campuses in Otawa, Pembroke and Perth, and how the college is responding.

Critical staff only

Starting Monday, March 30, only staff who have been identified as “having a critical function” will be permitted on campus.

Algonquin College says only staff who have received permission from their supervisor to attend campus for a valid purpose are permitted on site.

Students are not allowed on campus, unless it is to attend an appointment with Health Services at the Ottawa campus..

Algonquin College moved learning online two weeks ago.

Spring convocation

President Brule says Algonquin College has taken the “unprecedented step of postponing our spring convocation at all of our campuses."

Convocation was scheduled to take place in June.

Brule says the decision is “in the best interests of the health and safety of our College community and our learners’ families.”

Spring convocation ceremonies will be rescheduled to the fall.

Spring Term

Algonquin College is proposing the start of the 2020 Spring Term be on Tuesday, May 19.

Brule writes to students that “for now, our plan is to re-introduce face-to-face academic activities as of the end of June 2020.”

Brule says the spring term would feature six weeks of online learning, a one-week break, and then resume face-to-face academic activities on campus.

The president does say the proposed framework for the spring term hinges on one key assumption: “when we think we can resume face-to-face academic activities safely.”

Brule says if the assumption changes, Algonquin may need to adjust plans for the Spring Term.