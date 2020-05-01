OTTAWA -- Alanis Morissette will take the stage next summer at RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

Organizers confirm the Ottawa-born superstar has rescheduled her return to Ottawa to next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Political hard-rockers Rage Against the Machine will also part of the lineup for the 2021 RBC Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats.

On Tuesday, RBC Ottawa Bluesfest announced July's festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

Morissette was set to perform in Ottawa on July 12 as part of her world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album “Jagged Little Pill.”

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest announced Friday night that both Alanis Morissette and Rage Against the Machine will be included in the 2021 program.

“On the heels of announcing the cancellation of our 2020 event a few days ago, we are happy to share what we consider to be some pretty great news for 2021,” said Mark Monahan, executive director of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

“We know 2021 seems like a long time coming, but this announcement is something we believe a lot of ‘fest fans will be happy to hear, and something they can mark on their calendars for the coming year.”

Other acts already rebooked for 2021 include Billy Talent, Blink-182, Blue Rodeo, Boyz II Men, Jack Johnson, July Talk, and Dashboard Confessional.

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest is set for July 8 to 18, 2021.